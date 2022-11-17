Scotland lock Gray out of Argentina test after ban

DUBLIN (AP) — Lock Richie Gray has been suspended for three weeks and will miss Scotland's rugby test against Argentina at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Gray was cited for dangerous play in a ruck or maul after the 31-23 home loss to New Zealand last weekend.

He denied at his judicial hearing that the offense was worthy of a red card. But the committee deemed “on the balance of probabilities” there was foul play after he led with an elbow into an opponent's head, and it was reckless with a high degree of danger.

His disciplinary record meant the penalty was reduced from a starting point of six weeks to three, and he will miss the test and two Glasgow club games.

But one match can be substituted if he undertakes the coaching intervention program.

Gray made his first start for Scotland in five years this month against Fiji and was retained for the All Blacks game.

