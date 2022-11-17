Immune Health Supplements Market Growth, Size, Analysis, Outlook by Trends, Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2030

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Immune Health Supplements Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Global Immune Health Supplements Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Immune health supplements are healthcare product that helps in maintaining a reduces risk of nutrient deficiencies, healthy lifestyle, boost a healthy appetite, and protects many health conditions. Factors such as the increasing number of weight management programs, the growth of the wellness industry, and rising incidences of infectious diseases, diabetes, and several other disorders are driving the market growth across the globe.

According to a Statista report, in 2019, the global wellness market was estimated to account for approximately USD 4.91 billion. Also, it is anticipated that the market is constantly growing and is likely to reach USD 6.99 billion by the year 2025. Accordingly, the increasing demand for wellness products is exhibiting a positive influence on the growth of the Immune Health Supplements Market. In addition, rising innovation and formulation of new immunity boosters, as well as an increasing number of strategic initiatives by the key market players are creating lucrative prospects for market growth over the forecasting years. However, adverse effects associated with the immunity health supplements are hindering market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Immune Health Supplements Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing consumer spending on immune health supplements and rising emphasis on health care. Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising purchasing capacity of the population, as well as an increasing population, are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Bayer AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Swisse Wellness Pty Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Amway Corp.

The Nature’s Bounty Co.

Herbalife Nutrition of America, Inc.

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In December 2020, Abbott launched a newly developed Pedialyte hydration solution for supporting immune health. Pedialyte with immune support involves vitamin B12, vitamin C, prebiotics, vitamin E, and zinc, which are nutrients specifically chosen because of their role in supporting the immune system.

In April 2019, Bayer AG announced the introduction of a new redox-on triple-action supplement in order to overcome immunity challenges during the Ramadan fasting period.

Global Immune Health Supplements Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered Product, Form, Application, Distribution Channel, Region

Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Vitamin and Mineral Supplements

Herbal Supplements

Probiotic Supplements

Others

By Form:

Capsules

Tablets

Powder

Others

By Application:

Hair growth

Gut health

Respiratory tract infection

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Pharmacies/Drug Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

E-commerce

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

