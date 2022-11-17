Construction Drone Market, Industry Growth Rate, Sales, Revenue and Outlook to 2030

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Construction Drone Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/global-construction-drone-market/3-3-1183

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Global Construction Drone Market is valued approximately USD 6.39 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.4% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Construction Drone is an Unmanned Arial Vehicle (UAV) utilized in construction industry surveying and inspection of construction sites. Construction drones are equipped with downward facing cameras, and sensors. These drones are widely used in inspection of buildings, bridges, roadways, railroads, roofs, cell towers, cooling towers and oil and gas infrastructure. The rising expansion of expansion of global Construction Sector and growing advancements in UAV technology as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

According to Oxford Economics’ Future of Construction report- during 2020, the global construction output was estimated at USD 10.7 trillion, and the market is projected to grow roughly by 42% or USD 4.5 trillion between 2020 and 2030 to reach USD 15.2 trillion by end of 2030. Also, rising advancements in Construction Sector coupled with increasing industrialization in emerging markets would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high cost of Construction Drone stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Construction Drone Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of market share owing to increasing utilization of construction drones in construction as well as presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rapid expansion of commercial construction sector as well as increasing penetration of leading market players in the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

3D Robotics Inc.

AeroVironment, Inc.

DJI

FLIR Systems Inc.

Insitu, Inc.

Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Inc.

Parrot Drones

PrecisionHawk

Trimble Inc.

Yuneec International Co. Ltd

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/global-construction-drone-market/3-3-1183

Recent Developments in the Market:

In December 2021, Komatsu under its Smart Construction solutions launched a smart construction drone tool. This new drone can take still photos from up to 400 feet height and can also be used for pre-job verification.

In March 2022, Tokyo based drone startup Terra Drone closed a USD 70 million series B funding led by Mitsubishi Corporation and other investors who were part of the funding were SBI Investment, Tokyu Land Corporation, Kushu Electric Power, Seika Corporation, JOIN (Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corporation for Transport & Urban Development) and exiting investor Venture Lab Investment.

Global Construction Drone Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered Type, Application, End User, Region

Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Request a Free Sample PDF copy of the report @ –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/global-construction-drone-market/3-3-1183

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Rotary Wing

Fixed Wing

By Application

Surveying Land

Infrastructure Inspection

Security & Surveillance

Others

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Request full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.@ –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/global-construction-drone-market/3-3-1183

Each report by the Quadintel contains more than 100+ pages, specifically crafted with precise tables, charts, and engaging narrative: The tailor-made reports deliver vast information on the market with high accuracy. The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

Thoroughly Described Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Include Identification and Investigation on: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and information on the prominent and other key market players.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

Request Full Report –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/global-construction-drone-market/3-3-1183

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/