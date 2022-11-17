Surimi Market 2022, Share, Size, Share, Revenue, Industry Analysis Forecast by 2030

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Surimi Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030).

Global Surimi Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Surimi is a Fish paste made with inexpensive fishers. It is generally made with combination of Alaskan pollock, sugar and sorbitol. Surimi is said be high in omega 3’s, which promotes weight loss and help fight inflammation. It is also used in preparation of different types of processed food items. The increasing consumption of Sea Food Worldwide and growing number of health-conscious individuals as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

According to Statista – during 2020, the global seafood market was estimated at USD 253 billion, and the market is projected to grow to USD 336 billion dollars by 2025. Also, growing penetration of Horeca (hotels, Restaurants, Cafes) Chains worldwide and rising consumption of Salads & Assorted snacks would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, volatile cost of raw materials impedes the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Surimi Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of market share owing to rising consumption of Surimi as well as growing number of health consciousness individuals in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising consumption of seafood as well as increasing penetration of quick service restaurants in the region.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In December 2021, seafood firm Aquamar Holdings completed acquisition of Shining Ocean based in Washington, USA. Shining Ocean is leading manufacturer of Surimi in North American region.

In June 2022, Pokeworks, announced collaboration with Aquamar, North America based Surimi manufacturer. Through this collaboration both the players would launch a Limited Time Offer (LTO) Spicy, Crunchy Surimi Bowl.

Key Companies Covered in the Surimi Market Research are Aquamar Inc., Viciunia Group, Trident Seafoods, Pacific Seafood Group, SeaPak, Glacier Fish Company, Boston Salads & Prepared Foods, Arctic Storm Management Group, OceanFood Sales Ltd., Maruha Nichiro Group and other key market players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Retail Sales

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Online Retails

Wet Market

By Source

Alaska Pollock

Pacific Whiting

Silver Carp

Others

By Packaging

Chilled or fresh

Frozen

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

