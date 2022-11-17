Urinary Tract Cancer Market Positive Demand Outlook and Supportive Valuations | Astellas Pharma

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Urinary Tract Cancer Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030).

Global Urinary Tract Cancer Market is valued approximately USD 2.02 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.6% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Urinary Tract Cancer is a type of cancer that affects urethra, bladder, and renal pelvic. Urethral cancer affects the tube that carries urine from bladder to outside of the body. Whereas in Bladder Cancer the healthy cells in the bladder lining called as urothelial cells, change, and grow out of control and form a tumor. Chemotherapy, and Immunotherapy are used as treatment procedure for treatment of Urinary Tract Cancer. The increasing prevalence of bladder cancer and growing number of funding activities from private & government organizations as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

According to the World Cancer Research Fund International – in 2020, around 573278 new cases of bladder cancer were reported worldwide, representing 3.2% of all cancer type. Moreover, as per American Cancer Society’s estimates – in 2022, around 81,180 new cases of bladder cancer (about 61,700 in men and 19,480 in women) reported across the United States. In addition, around 17,100 individuals lost their lives due to bladder Cancer. Also, surge in sedentary lifestyle and rising healthcare infrastructure in emerging regions would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, the high treatment cost associated with Urinary tract cancer and side effects associated with prescribed drugs impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Urinary Tract Cancer Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of market share due to factors such as Increasing incidences of bladder cancer as well as availability of robust healthcare infrastructure in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising number of geriatric individuals as well as increasing penetration of super specialty hospitals and cancer care centers in the region.

In April 2019, Janssen Pharmaceutical received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for the drug Balversa (erdafitinib). This new drug is intended for treatment of metastatic urothelial carcinoma (mUC), a type of bladder cancer.

In September 2021, MSN Labs launched Cabolong, a branded generic of Cabozantinib, for the treatment of renal cancer. This new drug would be available in 20mg/40mg/60mg formulation.

Key Companies Covered in the Urinary Tract Cancer Market Research are Astellas Pharma Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lily and Company, Endo International plc., Exelixis, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (GSK), Merck KGAA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson and other key market players.

By Cancer type

Bladder Cancer

Urethral cancer

Ureteric and Renal Pelvic Cancer

By Treatment Type

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

By Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

