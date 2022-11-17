Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Analysis, Business Development, Size, Share, Trends, Future Growth, Forecast to 2030

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030).

Global Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market is valued approximately USD 9.61 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.2% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Psoriatic Arthritis is a form of arthritis that occurs in people affected from psoriasis. Psoriatic Arthritis causes pain, swelling and stiffness in body joints. Psoriatic Arthritis is an auto immune condition in which body’s immune system attacks healthy cells of the body. It mainly affects knees, ankles, feet, and hands. Severe Psoriatic Arthritis can cause permanent deformation of joints. Its treatment options include steroids, injections, and oral drugs among others. The increasing incidence of Psoriatic Arthritis and growing penetration of biological and biosimilar therapies as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

According to the National Psoriasis Foundation estimates – as of 2020, around 8 million individuals in US are affected by Psoriasis. Whereas, globally around 125 million people are affected by Psoriasis, witnessing for around 2-3% of the global population. In addition, approximately 30 percent individuals with psoriasis also develop psoriatic arthritis. Also, rising number of geriatric individuals and growing healthcare infrastructure in emerging markets would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, high Cost associated with treatment and lack of standardization of diagnosis tools impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region due to rising prevalence of Psoriatic Arthritis as well as presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising number of geriatric individuals as well as growing healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In December 2021, Novartis, received approval from US FDA for its new product Cosentyx(secukinumab) for the treatment of active enthesitis-related arthritis (ERA) in four years and older, and active juvenile psoriatic arthritis (JPsA) in patients two years and older.

In January 2022, The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved AbbVie’s Skyrizi (risankizumab-rzaa). This new formulation is intended for treatment of active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) patients.

Key Companies Covered in the Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Research are AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Eli Lilly and Company., Johnson & Johnson., Merck & Co Inc., Mylan N.V, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., UCB S.A. and other key market players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Drug Type

NSAIDs

DMARDs

Biologics

Others

By Type

Prescription

OTC

By Route of Administration

Topical

Oral

Injectable

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Each report by the Quadintel contains more than 100+ pages, specifically crafted with precise tables, charts, and engaging narrative: The tailor-made reports deliver vast information on the market with high accuracy. The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

Thoroughly Described Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Include Identification and Investigation on: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and information on the prominent and other key market players.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

