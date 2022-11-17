Dental Insurance Market Size 2022 Key Player Analysis, Trends, Business Opportunity, And Forecast Till 2030

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Dental Insurance Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Global Dental Insurance Market is valued at approximately USD 186.59 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.7% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Dental Insurance is a specialized health insurance product intended to cover a portion of costs associated with the treatment of dental conditions and preventive dental care. Dental insurance covers cost of routine dental care as well as any unforeseen accidental damage. Most health insurance providers do not offer cover for dental procedures since dental procedures come under the cosmetic treatment category. The increasing incidence of dental diseases and rising awareness of oral hygiene as well as the high cost associated with dental care are key factors accelerating the market growth.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates – as of 2022, globally oral diseases affect nearly 3.5 billion people. In addition, around 2 billion people are affected by caries of permanent teeth and 520 million children are affected by caries of primary teeth. Moreover, increasing cost of dental procedures is another factor driving the market growth. For instance, as per the American Dental Association (ADA) – in June 2022, the cost of Dental services in the United States increased by 1.9% due to high inflation in the Country. Also, rising favorable initiatives from government authorities and growing technological advancements in insurance product offerings would create lucrative opportunities for the market over the forecast period. However, lack of penetration in emerging countries and the increasing development of medicines for dental treatments impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Dental Insurance Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of market share owing to the increasing cost of dental procedures as well as presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing penetration of dental cosmetics surgeries as well as rising penetration of leading market players in the region.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In December 2021, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company announced collaboration with Clove Dental to offer dental insurance. This new plan would be covered under OPD benefit and would be cashless basis.

In May 2022, PNB MetLife launched dental care insurance plan named ‘PNB Metlife Dental Care Plan’ in India. This new launch would strengthen market presence of the company in dental insurance offerings.

Key Companies Covered in the Dental Insurance Market Research are Aetna Inc., AFLAC INCORPORATED, Allianz, Ameritas, AXA, Cigna, Delta Dental, HDFC ERGO Health Insurance Ltd. (Apollo Munich), MetLife Services and Solutions, LLC, United HealthCare Services, Inc. and other key market players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Coverage

Dental Preferred Provider Organizations (DPPO)

Dental Health Maintenance Organizations (DHMO)

Dental Indemnity Plans

Others

By Procedure Type

Major

Basic

Preventive

By Demographics

Senior Citizens

Adults

Minors

By End-User

Individuals

Corporates

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

