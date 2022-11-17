Exploration and Production Software Market 2022 Worldwide Research, Outlook and Geographical Segmentation 2030

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Exploration and Production Software Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Exploration and Production (E&P) refers to process of extraction and production of natural resources such as crude oil, natural gas, and geothermal energy. Software based solutions are utilized in Exploration & Production activities for identification and evaluation of crude oil deposits. These solutions also help in accessing feasibility of E&P activities. The growing crude oil demand worldwide and rising automation in Oil & Gas Industry as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

According to Statista – in 2021, Global Crude Oil demand was estimated at 96.5 million barrels per day, and this number is projected to grow to 104.1 million barrels per day by 2026. Also, growing investment in crude oil exploration activities as well as rising technological advancements in E&P would create lucrative opportunities for the market over the forecast period. However, high costs associated with deployment as well as rising concerns over data security impede the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Exploration and Production (E&P) Software Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of market share owing to rising investment in Oil & Gas sector as well as presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising expansion of IT sector as well as increasing penetration of leading market players in the region.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In March 2022, Petrobel, a joint venture between ENI and the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation awarded contact to Haliburton for deployment of iEnergy Stack. iEnergy Stack is a cloud based on-premises solution that enables agile and collaborative E&P workflows. This collaboration would enable Haliburton to extend its market presence in petroleum industry.

In May 2022, Brazil’s national oil company Petrobras collaborated with US based Software company Tibco for the deployment of Spotfire analytics platform.

Key Companies Covered in the Exploration and Production Software Market Research are Baker Hughes, Emerson Paradigm Holding LLC, ETL Solutions, Halliburton, Ikon Science, Interactive Network Technologies, Inc., KAPPA Engineering, KAPCO, P2 Energy Solutions, Schlumberger Limited and other key market players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solutions

Services

By Operation Type:

On-shore

Off-shore

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-Premises

By Software Type:

Risk Management Mapping

Seismic Amplitude Analysis

Portfolio Aggregation

Performance Tracking

Navigation Systems

Resource Valuation

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

