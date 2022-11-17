Airbag Market Size With Emerging Trends 2022 | Top Key Players Updates, Competitive Dynamics, Industry Segmentation And Forecast To 2030

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Airbag Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Global Airbag Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Over the course of the projection period, there will likely be a noticeable increase in demand for airbags globally. Over the next few years, the worldwide market is anticipated to be driven by rising demand for airbag modules, most notably automotive airbags, which is enhanced by strong demand for new automobiles. In the case of an auto accident, airbag cushions open up and protect the occupants. Additionally, the introduction of airbags in two-wheelers is providing the market with profitable growth prospects over the anticipated future.

The World Health Organization estimates that traffic accidents claim the lives of almost 1.25 million people annually. For instance, airbags are frequently employed in automobiles to lessen the effect of impacts and to enhance the overall vehicle safety to minimize the number of collisions. Additionally, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, in the same month of 2021, there were 10% more passenger car registrations in the European Union than in the same month of the previous year. The demand for Special Utility Vehicles (SUVs) has also increased recently as a result of a rise in travel and leisure activities throughout the world. However, during the projected period of 2022-2029, the market’s development is restrained by the high cost of airbags.

The key regions considered for the Global Airbag Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is dominating the market in the year 2021. This may be largely credited to the different safety measures adopted by governmental organizations such as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Due to factors including an increase in car sales and the desire for safer automobiles, Asia Pacific is still in its infancy and is anticipated to expand significantly. The region’s production level tends to rise in China, which is now the largest producer of airbags in Asia because of its easy access to raw materials and affordable labour.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In order to create an airbag for two-wheelers, Autoliv Inc. teamed up with Piaggio Group in 2021. To determine if this device performs as intended and designed, the business has already started conducting extensive crash testing. In a 2-wheeler vehicle system, the airbags are installed on both sides of the motorcycle to ensure that the entire vehicle is protected, hence ensuring pedestrian safety.

A new front-center airbag was introduced in 2019 by Autoliv Inc. It is installed between the driver and front-seat passenger and lowers the risk of head, shoulder, and chest injuries while also saving lives in side-impact collisions.

Key Companies Covered in the Airbag Market Research are Takata Corporation, Denso Corporation, Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd., Autoliv, Inc, Delphi Automotive PLC, Robert Bosch GmbH, Key Safety Systems, Inc., Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd, Continental AG, Neaton Auto Products Manufacturing, Inc and other key market players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Module:

Inflator

Air bag

By Type:

Front Airbag

Knee Airbag

Side Airbag

Curtain Airbag

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Material:

Polyester Fiber

Nylon

Others

By Sales Channel:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios.

This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc.

