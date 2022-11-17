Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market 2022 Reliable Business Data Analysis, and Forecast by 2030 with Top Countries Data

Report Ocean recently added a research report on the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market.

Overview

The ETRM systems are mainly covered by vendor Support and Maintenance’ SaaS/hosted’ Implementation and Consulting technologies. The overall ETRM market is expected to grow as Energy companies today face changing market and regulatory environments that place extraordinary demands on Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) software systems. The Energy Industry are using the ETRM systems to help them tackle multiple needs like regulatory compliance’ reduce risk coverage & to speed up the trading activities. Some of the key vendors in this market are OpenLink Financial LLC’ Triple Point Technology’ Allegro and Eka. The report provides unique insights into and in-depth analysis of Global Energy Trading and Risk Management (ETRM) market’ drivers and restraints as well as growth opportunities. It also contains analysis and forecasted revenues’ competitive landscape’ company profiles and industry trends.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Central Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

The main objective of this study is to understand the global ETRM market. The focus is on different energy trading and risk management software available in the global market with special focus on vendor license’ vendor services’ vendor S&M’ and software as a service (SaaS) /hosted services. The report should present industry structure of ETRM penetration in different industry sectors. The report needs to discuss the total market size of the global ETRM Market and its segments. The future outlook is an important part of the report’ which gives an idea of industry performance in near future. In addition’ there are many players helping the industry to grow’ out of which few are discussed in this report.

The market estimates for global ETRM Market for 2015 is $1’140.1 million. The estimated market for 2020 is $1’351.6 driven by all segments of the industry. The high growth has come mainly from vendor license and vendor service sector. SaaS/hosted services is expected to make rapid growth in the next five years; expected to grow by at least 19.4%. The Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market is expected to grow in the future mainly driven by oil & products industry. The Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the period from 2015-2020. The oil & products industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% followed by Natural Gas Liquids (NGL’S) industry at a CAGR of 2.3% during the period from 2015-2020.

Key Players Covered in the Report

OpenLink Financial LLC

Triple Point Technology

Eka Software Solutions

Allegro development corporation

SunGard Financial Systems

SAP

Accenture

Sapient

Ventyx

Trayport

Calvus

