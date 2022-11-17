Fiji flanker Tuisue banned for 4 weeks for red card

DUBLIN (AP) — Fiji flanker Albert Tuisue has been suspended for four weeks for his red card in the loss to Ireland last weekend in Dublin.

Tuisue was sent off in the second half for a head-high tackle on flyhalf Joey Carbery. Carbery was concussed. Ireland won 35-17.

At his judicial hearing, Tuisue denied the offense was worthy of a red card, rather a yellow card. He didn't give mitigating evidence, and the judiciary disagreed.

But the panel reduced his sanction, considering his disciplinary record, from six weeks to four. Tuisue will miss Fiji's last tour match against the French Barbarians on Sunday in Lille and three more matches to be confirmed.

One match can be rescinded if he undertakes the coaching intervention program.

___

