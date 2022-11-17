Man detained for taking over 3,000 upskirt photos in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Kaohsiung man was detained on Thursday (Nov. 17) and faces criminal charges after he was accused of taking more than 3,000 upskirt photos of an unspecified number of women in southern Taiwan, spanning two years.

According to police investigation, a 31-year-old man surnamed Chu (朱) was caught taking upskirt photos of a female clerk in a clothing store in Sanmin District, Kaohsiung in July this year, CNA reported. Chu pretended to ask the clerk on duty to introduce the clothing, and as the clerk tiptoed to pick up the goods, the suspect secretly took photos up her skirt with his phone.

When the police brought him in for questioning a few days later, he falsely claimed he had discarded the phone in question and that all the photos had been deleted. However, Chu was referred to prosecutors on suspicion of committing offenses against privacy.

However, since his run-in with the law, Chu continued his behavior in the city’s Sanmin, Cianjhen, Zuoying and Sinsing districts until he was caught again at a stationery store in Lingya District. Kaohsiung City Police Department’s Lingya Precinct identified Chu after reviewing surveillance footage.

The police arrested Chu at his residence on Tuesday and found that there were 3,323 upskirt photos on his cell phone as well as 100 gigabytes worth of such photos on his computer. Police said that Chu had engaged in the illegal practice for two years and victimized countless women.

After questioning Chu, the Kaohsiung Prosecutors Office on Thursday applied to the district court to detain the suspect, which was approved, per CNA.

According to Article 315-1 of Taiwan’s Criminal Code, Chu is facing up to three years of imprisonment or a fine of up to NT$300,000 (US$9,600) if convicted.