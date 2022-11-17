Medtronic launches Medtronic Customer eXperience Center in Singapore to drive remote access to innovative technologies and training

A first for Medtronic in Asia, the center will harness leading-edge healthcare technology to create a worldwide interconnected training and knowledge ecosystem for better patient outcomes

(From left) Mr Chad Norberg, US Embassy Economic Unit Head, Ms Diana Tang, Vice President, Global Commercial Operations and Customer Experience, Medtronic, (Onscreen, Left) Mr Geoff Martha, Chairman and CEO of Medtronic, (Onscreen, Right) Mr Rob ten Hoedt, Executive Vice President & President for Global Regions, Medtronic, Mr Lavie Golenberg, Director and Head of Medtronic Customer eXperience Center (MCXC) and Her Excellency, Sarah McGrath, Ambassador of Ireland to Singapore.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 17 November 2022 -Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today launched the Medtronic Customer eXperience Center (MCXC) in Singapore, leveraging innovative healthcare technologies across extended reality (XR), augmented and virtual realities, and robotics, to connect the global healthcare community from anywhere, at any time.A first for Medtronic in Asia, MCXC's network capabilities will bring together Healthcare Professionals (HCPs) from around the world to ideate, share, and learn through state-of-the-art virtual technologies. It also provides them with access to immersive learning experiences, round-the-clock remote training, and future healthcare technologies and innovation."Today's event serves as an important milestone," said. "Technology and innovation are the only ways to address today's rapidly evolving healthcare environment. Our focus on addressing unmet patient needs through the application of biomedical engineering, and our collaboration with clinicians across Asia, will only be strengthened through the new Customer Experience Center. I look forward to the ongoing partnership with Singapore, as the region continues to gain momentum as a healthcare hub for Asia. Together, we can deliver on the Medtronic Mission to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life for millions – across Singapore, Asia, and the world.""The launch of MCXC demonstrates the strength of Singapore's healthcare and innovation ecosystems, which companies like Medtronic can leverage to elevate the standard of care across Asia-Pacific. The new facility puts Singapore in a strong position to serve as an important medical education node for the region, while also creating exciting job roles for Singaporeans," saidThe 22,000 sq foot MCXC will act as a one-stop healthcare technology hub for HCPs around the world to receive training on advanced innovation and medical treatment procedures.One example is MCXC's remote XR cardiac training platform, which presents simulation through virtual technologies, giving HCPs an immersive experience on the latest medical devices firsthand without the need to be physically present.The virtual hands-on training will also provide HCPs with access to knowledge sharing resources and opportunities that are focused on skills improvement and capabilities building, resulting in better patient outcome in the digital age."The opening of the MCXC in Singapore marks an important step forward for Medtronic. The center will provide HCPs access to a conducive learning space, a shared community, and an environment for co-creation and innovation. We want to empower the HCPs of tomorrow to be future-ready and this can only come with capability building. MCXC signifies how innovation can transcend physical boundaries using simulators and telepresence technology to provide round the clock virtual hands-on training and learning opportunities," saidsaid: "MCXC is our first ever customer experience center and Singapore's focus on the development of Medtech, together with its infrastructure and support for companies establishing their presence here makes it an ideal location for such innovation centers. MCXC aims to spearhead industry-wide efforts to harness leading-edge healthcare technologies for better patient outcomes. We look forward to bringing the global healthcare community together through this technology-focused ecosystem to connect, collaborate, and learn about what it means to perform patient care in the digital age."Hashtag: #Medtronic

About Medtronic Customer eXperience Center

Medtronic Customer eXperience Center (MCXC) is a world-class, state-of-the-art facility that brings together the healthcare community by fostering an ecosystem of collaboration and learning. At MCXC, we fully leverage our remote presence and extended reality (XR) capabilities to drive access to healthcare technologies and training at any time and from anywhere.

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic.Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions.Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life —unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary.For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn.




