Travel with Kumamon to the immersive fantasy adventure of Japan's official Kumamon Land in VEX Metaverse!

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 17 November 2022 - Approaching the new metaverse era, Kumamoto Prefectural Government and ADK Emotions Inc. of Japan team up with VEX Limited to debut the virtual Kumamon Land in VEXMETA (VEX's metaverse). Kumamon, the Sales Manager and Happiness Manager for Kumamoto Prefectural, is going to guide you along the magical journey and immersive travel experiences in the virtual Kumamon Land from January, 2023.



Mr Raymond Ma, Co-founder and CEO of VEX Limited (Left), Kumamon, Tajima san, Vice Chairman of the Kumamoto Prefectural Government (Right)

VEX Limited will release the Kumamon Land Mystery Pack on the official VEX website (www.VEXMETA.shop). The limited-edition Kumamon Land Mystery Pack is priced at USD65, inclusive of a Kumamon physical figure (approx. 10 cm, PVC), a corresponding 3D Kumamon avatar NFT("Kumamon Land NFT") and Kumamon Land souvenirs. With the Kumamon Land NFT, you can enjoy unlimited fun touring the virtual tourism hotspots in 3D Kumamon avatar and interact with Kumamon and other Kumamon avatars.



Early birds who purchase the Mystery Pack from Nov 19 afternoon to the end of Dec 11 are entitled to an extra Kumamon Land exclusive tee. During the early-bird period, Binance Pay users can enjoy a 6-day priority-sale at www.VEXMETA.shop before sale is open to the public.



Kumamoto Prefecture is located in the center of Kyushu, Japan. It is renowned for its exotic attractions and cultural heritages. World travelers are captivated by stunning spots such as the spectacular Mount Aso active volcano, the majestic Kumamoto Castle and ancient Yamaga Lantern Festival. The virtual Kumamon Land will be rolled out in 3 phases, each introducing metaverse traveling experiences and NFTs covering tourism attractions in Kumamoto Prefecture.



Phase 1 "Prefectural Central" metaverse traveling experience and Kumamon Land NFTs covering destinations include Kumamoto Castle, Suizen-ji Park, Hinokuni Festival and Misumi Port.



Phase 2 "Prefectural North and Aso" metaverse traveling experience and Kumamon Land NFTs covering destinations include Yamaga Lantern Festival, Yachiyoza Theater, Sorafune Pier.



Phase 3 "Prefectural South and Amakusa" metaverse traveling experience and Kumamon Land NFTs covering destinations include Yatsushiro Myoken Festival, Aoi Aso Shrine, Dolphin Watching, Ushibuka Haiya Festival.



The Kumamoto Prefectural Government has high regards for this project. Tajima san, Vice Chairman of the Kumamoto Prefectural Government said, "We are realizing the Kumamon Land concept that maximizes opportunities for people to interact with Kumamon in both the real and virtual worlds". He thanked the VEX team and parties involved for creating the immersive Kumamon Land experiences and putting Kumamon in the spotlight on metaverse.



Wonders of the virtual Kumamon Land are beyond your imagination. Kumamon Land NFT owners, in the form of Kumamon avatar, can travel through time and space to enjoy the mesmerizing experiences such as interacting with Kumamon, cross-seasonal sightseeing, buying physical souvenirs and playing exclusive games. They can also use their smart-phones to AR check-in with Kumamon, snapshot the magical moments of intersection between real and virtual worlds and share out the new experiences in metaverse travel.



"VEX works closely with famous IP creators to deliver extraordinary lifestyle, entertainment and multimedia experiences in our VEXMETA community. Kumamon Land is a major testimonial of how we can transform a physical attraction to a virtual playground and miracle delighting users with experiences larger-than-life", said Mr Raymond Ma, Co-founder and CEO of VEX Limited.





Kumamon Land Mystery Pack On-sale Details

For information:

https://vexmeta.shop/en/mystery-box/details/kumamon_001/

Product Information:

Inclusive of:



1 x Officially Authorized Physical Gift Set



1 x Approximate 10cm Physical Limited-edition Kumamon Figure



1 x Kumamon NFT (as 3D avatar in the VEXMETA)



1 x Unlimited Access to Kumamon Land (Metaverse Tourism)

Dates:

Binance Pay Users Exclusive – Pre-Sale



Pre-sale: 19 Nov 13:00 - 25 Nov 2022 12:59 noon (Hong Kong Time)

Public Sale (Account Registration, please visit VEXMETA.shop for details)



Public Sale Starts: 25 Nov 2022, 13:00 (Hong Kong Time)



Remarks: Users who purchased Kumamon Land Mystery Pack in VEXMETA.shop during 19 Nov 2022 13:00 - 11 Dec 2022 23:59 (Hong Kong Time) will be entitled an exclusive Kumamon Land Limited Edition Tee.

Price:

USD65 per pack

Quantity:

8,000 sets



VEXMETA APP Download Link

：

For details, please go to:

Images and videos for download:

VEX Limited

VEX Limited is a metaverse company registered in the British Virgin Islands with the headquarter in Hong Kong. Founded by a team of expertises in blockchain technology, entertainment, IP licensing and production, crypto payment, e-commerce and brand marketing, the VEXMETA is a lifestyle community ecosystem dedicated to immersive user-driven virtual experiences.



VEX has teamed up with renowned IP (intellectual property) creators, artists, entertainment performers that redefines the value of NFT to experience-to-earn-more-experiences, offering new ways for users to live, enjoy, entertain, play, interact, earn and trade in the 2nd life journey. Brand partners can also integrate their CRM, O2O and IP collaboration marketing opportunities in VEXMETA.



VEX is also investing in technologies for the benefits of user privacy, personalization and NFT valuation in the metaverse evolution and being the pioneer in the development of Decentralised Identifiers (DIDs) and NFT Verification Technology.



Metaverse projects include:



Exhibitions, Live Concerts, Music, Movies, Arts, Travel, Gaming, Education, Lifestyle.....



Website： https://vexmeta.io/en/



VEX Official Website and Social Media:



