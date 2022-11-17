China unlikely to attempt invasion of Taiwan in near future: US general

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China is unlikely to try an invasion of Taiwan in the near future as it would be an excessive amount of risk, according to a top U.S. general.

“It’s a very, very difficult military objective, a very difficult military operation to execute, and I think it’ll be some time before the Chinese have the military capability and they’re ready to do it,” said General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, at a Pentagon press briefing on Wednesday (Nov. 16).

Milley said that while China could launch missile strikes and bomb Taiwan, moving Chinese soldiers across the Taiwan Strait and landing them on the shores of the country would be a “very difficult military task to do.”

The general also noted that he believes Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) evaluates things on cost, benefit, and risk, and that Xi would conclude trying to attack Taiwan in the near future would end in a strategic debacle for the People’s Liberation Army.

“We are militarily prepared, and one of the keys now is to make sure that Taiwan can defend itself, and there are a lot of lessons learned coming out of the Ukrainian war. There’s lessons learned for Taiwan,” Milley said.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman also pointed out that China’s military lacks actual combat experience, especially when it comes to crossing the strait. “They don’t have the experience, the background to do it. They haven’t trained to it yet. They do piece-part training. We watch it very, very closely, how many — how much amphibious capability they have, how much airborne capability they have.”