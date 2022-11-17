Taiwan's Chiayi woos Muslim travelers with mountain adventures

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A group of Malaysian visitors was treated to a trip to the mountainous area of Chiayi on Thursday (Nov. 15) as the county promotes package tours targeting Muslims.

The visitors, who are representatives from the Southeast Asian country’s 10 tour operators, traveled to the Zengwen Reservoir, recreational farms, and a park on the Alishan Range promoting the indigenous culture of the Tsou people.

They tried their hands picking tea leaves, sampled locally-grown coffee, and went on a boat tour at the reservoir. This was part of the county government’s campaign to attract Muslim tourists following efforts to increase Halal-certified restaurants and create a Muslim-friendly environment.

Removed from the itinerary was an activity to feed wild boar out of respect for the Islamic culture, said a tourism official. The government promised more investment in putting in place attractions that meet Halal requirements.

The country in central Taiwan is home to the tourist magnet of the picturesque Alishan, which is known for the sunrise and sunset, the sea of clouds, tea plantations, and a forest railway.



Malaysian travelers go fishing during a boat ride. (CNA photo)