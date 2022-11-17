Alexa
TSMC founder flies to Thailand to represent Taiwan at APEC summit

Morris Chang hopes to conduct discussions with leaders

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/17 15:30
Morris Chang (center) with his wife Sophie Chang (left) preparing to board a flight to Bangkok Thursday. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) flew to Thailand Thursday (Nov. 17) to represent President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok.

The president of Taiwan is not allowed to attend the annual summit due to pressure from China. Chang, 91, one of the country’s best-known business pioneers, is attending an APEC summit for the sixth time.

Speaking to reporters before boarding his flight Thursday afternoon, the special envoy said he would use the margin of the Nov. 18-19 event to exchange views with other leaders, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported. He was also going to emphasize the key role Taiwan played in global supply chains and highlight its efforts in contributing to sustainable development.

Chang expressed enthusiasm at being able to attend an APEC summit in person for the first time in four years, adding that due to his experience, he was probably better aware of procedures than most other leaders.

Taiwan’s top trade negotiator, John Deng (鄧振中), and National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) were already in Bangkok to take part in ministerial-level meetings Thursday.
