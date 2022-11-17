Lenovo Launches Limited ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 30th Anniversary Edition in Singapore

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 Anniversary Edition is released in celebration of 30 years of ThinkPad and limited to 100 units in Singapore

The Special 30th Anniversary Edition of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 (left); Limited-edition T-shirt designed by Hong Kong illustrator and artist Felix Ip (right)



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 17 November 2022 - Lenovo Singapore today announced the arrival of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 30th Anniversary Edition. With limited units available in Singapore, the Anniversary Edition ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 is powered by 12th Gen Intel® Core™ vPro® processors and features commemorative 30th Anniversary Edition etching and exquisite design touches throughout, transforming the way people work, live, and play with smarter technology. The numbered units have a commemorative serial number.These numbered units include a woven carbon fiber top cover with a special retro logo, special silk print 30th Anniversary Edition lettering, recyclable packaging, special edition stickers, retro TrackPoint caps, and a collector's booklet.To further mark the celebration, the packaging is 100 percent compostable and engineered from rapidly renewable bamboo and sugarcane fiber. The whole package is wrapped with a paper band detailing the history of ThinkPad, realizing Lenovo's commitment to operate a globally sustainable business with innovation in packaging design.The Anniversary Edition ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 features redesigned keys for better airflow and a new rear exhaust ventilation. With hybrid and remote work going mainstream, this ThinkPad comes with thoughtful touches like a redesigned camera, which comes in the form of a new Communications Bar, making it perfect for on-the-go business professionals and students to meet their evolving needs and demands.Nigel Lee, General Manager of Lenovo Singapore, said, "The Anniversary Edition ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 reflects Lenovo's passion for delivering products with sophisticated aesthetics, thoughtfully designed with purpose to craft better user experiences, and renowned engineering to deliver innovative products that challenge convention. As we celebrate 30 years of ThinkPad with 200 million units sold globally since 1992, there is no doubt in my mind our customers feel the same way. As ThinkPad evolves and revolutionizes modern laptops, Lenovo will continue to lead and enable the intelligent transformation driven by customer feedback, building customer centricity from within with Smarter Technology for All as we look ahead and imagine the future of."The limited-edition ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 (from S$3,688) is now available for online pre-order. Until 30th November 2022, each online purchase will come with a limited-edition sleeve designed by Bynd Artisan made entirely from sustainable, eco-friendly materials, as well as a ThinkPad X1 Mouse (total worth S$304). Sign up for a free LenovoPRO account now to receive a T-shirt designed by Hong Kong illustrator, Felix Ip, upon purchase ( Terms and conditions apply ). Available while stocks last. For more information on LenovoPRO, please visit the LenovoPro website Separately, from 24th November 2022, purchase on Lenovo Flagship Store, Atrix Dynamic, Best Denki, and Harvey Norman and get a free 32" G32C-10 QHD Curve Gaming Monitor (worth S$544, limited to the first 100 units). The ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 will be also available for in-store purchases at all licensed retailers and Lenovo retail stores on the same day.Building on ThinkPad's legacy of transforming modern laptops, the ThinkPad P14s Gen 2 (from S$2,219), Lenovo's most portable mobile workstation, combines 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and NVIDIA® professional graphics. Perfect for highly mobile power users, the P14s Gen 2 strikes the balance between power and mobility – allowing students, architects, and engineers to be creative anytime, anywhere. On the other hand, the ThinkPad Z13 and Z16 (from S$2,563) feature stunning and progressive designs while delivering outstanding video conferencing and epic battery life. Users can experience rich detail and color on a non-touch WUXGA panel, low power with 100 percent sRGB colors available.Hashtag: #Lenovo

About Lenovo

