Taiwan adds 20,078 local COVID cases, 77 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 20,078 local COVID cases on Thursday (Nov. 17), with 49 imported cases and 77 deaths.

The number of local cases decreased by 9.9% from the same day last week.

At Thursday's press briefing, CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), said the COVID-related mortality rate in Taiwan is the fourth lowest among 38 OECD member countries and Singapore.

Local cases

Local cases included 9,188 males and 10,884 females, ranging in age from under 5 to their 90s. A total of 6 cases are still under investigation.

New Taipei City reported 3,316 cases, 2,670 cases in Kaohsiung City, 2,545 in Taichung City, 2,115 in Taoyuan City, 1,949 in Tainan City, 1,837 in Taipei City, 974 in Changhua County, 657 in Pingtung County, 577 in Hsinchu County, 469 Yunlin County, 469 in Hsinchu City, 464 in Miaoli County, 368 in Chiayi County, 363 in Nantou County, 323 in Yilan County, 318 in Keelung City, 235 in Chiayi City, 223 in Hualien County, 119 in Taitung County, 43 in Kinmen County, 39 in Penghu County, and five in Lienchiang County.

Imported cases

The 49 imported cases included 29 males and 20 females, ranging in age from their 10s to their 70s.

COVID deaths

The 77 deaths included 46 males and 31 females, ranging in age from their 40s to 90s. All were classified as severe cases and 76 had a history of chronic disease. Among them, 58 had not received the third dose of a COVID vaccine. Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC's medical response division, said the higher number of deaths recorded on Thursday included late reports of deaths that occurred in the preceding days.

Total COVID case statistics

Taiwan has confirmed 8,112,234 cases, of which 8,075,067 were local and 37,113 were imported. So far, 13,791 individuals have succumbed to the disease, with 17 deaths reported among imported cases.