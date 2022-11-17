Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan’s flag appears at APEC event in Bangkok

Name and flag shown on map of Bangkok Bank overseas branches

  131
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/17 14:59
Taiwan's name and flag appear at an APEC event in Bangkok. 

Taiwan's name and flag appear at an APEC event in Bangkok.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s flag appeared next to China’s on a map at an event in the Thai capital Bangkok as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum meetings started, reports said Thursday (Nov. 17).

However, while official events avoided the use of flags in order to play down politics, the stand of Bangkok Bank, one of Thailand’s top banks, at an APEC forum featured a map with the names and flags of the countries where it had branches.

Instead of using names like “Chinese Taipei” as the result of Chinese pressure, the map had a pin with the official flag and the name “Taiwan” representing the country, the Liberty Times reported. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) responded that it was following official APEC rules, but certain events featured private and unofficial organizations.

At ministerial meetings in Bangkok Thursday, Taiwan was not allowed to be represented by its foreign minister, but instead sent its top trade negotiator John Deng (鄧振中) and National Development Council (NDC) Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫). The Nov. 18-19 leaders’ summit will see Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) represent Taiwan.
APEC
APEC summit
APEC 2022
APEC Bangkok
Taiwan flag
name change
Bangkok Bank

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan donates $2.2 million to APEC for regional development
Taiwan donates $2.2 million to APEC for regional development
2022/10/22 17:14
Morris Chang to represent Taiwan at APEC summit, stress supply chain resilience
Morris Chang to represent Taiwan at APEC summit, stress supply chain resilience
2022/10/20 11:24
Developer reveals how Apple blocks Taiwan flag emoji in China
Developer reveals how Apple blocks Taiwan flag emoji in China
2022/10/18 16:08
Taiwan to promote finance diplomacy at APEC
Taiwan to promote finance diplomacy at APEC
2022/10/18 11:22
Meme of the Day: Ukraine and Taiwan flying on front lines of freedom
Meme of the Day: Ukraine and Taiwan flying on front lines of freedom
2022/10/04 15:33