Edwards, Towns lead Timberwolves to rout of Magic, 126-108

By DICK SCANLON , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/11/17 10:39
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert dunks against the Orlando Magic during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in...
Minnesota Timberwolves coach Chris Finch points gestures during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Wednesday,...
Minnesota Timberwolves guard A.J. Lawson (5) pass the ball as he is defended by Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) during the first half of an NB...
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) is defended under the basket by Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba during the first half of an NBA ba...
Orlando Magic coach Jamahl Mosley yells instructions to players during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwo...

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 35 points, Karl-Anthony Towns added 30 and the Minnesota Timberwolves built a 27-point lead in the first half in a 126-108 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

Edwards and Towns had scoring season highs and the Timberwolves shot 52.3% in their biggest victory margin of the season.

Rudy Gobert, the NBA’s leading rebounder, had 16 points and eight rebounds to help Minnesota win back-to-back road games for the first time this season.

Bol Bol led the Magic with a career-high 26 points and added 12 rebounds. Jalen Suggs added 23 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Edwards hit three 3-pointers and had a dunk to spot the Timberwolves to a 15-6 lead and they stretched it to 18 by the end of the first quarter.

Orlando cut a 27-point second-half lead down to nine on a four-point play by Suggs early in the fourth quarter, but D'Angelo Russell scored four points to help Minnesota push its lead back up to 114-97 in the closing minutes.

The Magic played without rookie Paolo Banchero and center Wendell Carter Jr., their two leading rebounders and two of their top three scorers.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: F Taurean Prince was ejected after committing a Flagrant Foul 2 on Suggs as he drove for a layup with 4.9 seconds remaining in the third quarter. ... Chris Finch raised his career coaching record to 69-69.

Magic: The Magic went 3-4 on a seven-game homestand. ... Carter missed his first game of the season due to a foot injury. Banchero missed a fourth game with a sprained left ankle.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: At Philadelphia on Saturday night.

Magic: At Chicago on Friday night.

