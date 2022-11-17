Edwards, Towns lead Timberwolves to rout of Magic, 126-108

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 35 points, Karl-Anthony Towns added 30 and the Minnesota Timberwolves built a 27-point lead in the first half in a 126-108 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night.

Edwards and Towns had scoring season highs and the Timberwolves shot 52.3% in their biggest victory margin of the season.

Rudy Gobert, the NBA’s leading rebounder, had 16 points and eight rebounds to help Minnesota win back-to-back road games for the first time this season.

Bol Bol led the Magic with a career-high 26 points and added 12 rebounds. Jalen Suggs added 23 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Edwards hit three 3-pointers and had a dunk to spot the Timberwolves to a 15-6 lead and they stretched it to 18 by the end of the first quarter.

Orlando cut a 27-point second-half lead down to nine on a four-point play by Suggs early in the fourth quarter, but D'Angelo Russell scored four points to help Minnesota push its lead back up to 114-97 in the closing minutes.

The Magic played without rookie Paolo Banchero and center Wendell Carter Jr., their two leading rebounders and two of their top three scorers.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: F Taurean Prince was ejected after committing a Flagrant Foul 2 on Suggs as he drove for a layup with 4.9 seconds remaining in the third quarter. ... Chris Finch raised his career coaching record to 69-69.

Magic: The Magic went 3-4 on a seven-game homestand. ... Carter missed his first game of the season due to a foot injury. Banchero missed a fourth game with a sprained left ankle.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: At Philadelphia on Saturday night.

Magic: At Chicago on Friday night.

___

