Iowa State holds off Northern Iowa 88-85

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Ashley Joens scored 26 points, Stephanie Soares had 23 and No. 7 Iowa State survived a scare in its first road game of the season, holding off Northern Iowa 88-85 on Wednesday night.

Emily Ryan’s 3-pointer with 2:03 remaining gave Iowa State (3-0) an 86-85 lead after Northern Iowa (2-1) had erased a 13-point deficit early in the fourth quarter. Ryan added a jumper in the lane 48 seconds later to extend the lead.

Northern Iowa had a chance to tie it, but Kayla Laube’s 3-point attempt hit off the side of the rim with 1 second left.

Iowa State had a 76-63 lead with 8:25 left before the Panthers went on a 15-0 run that included nine points from Grace Boffeli, who scored 26 overall.

Maya McDermott had 22 points. Kam Finley had 15, and Laube had 12 for Northern Iowa.

No. 10 NORTH CAROLINA STATE 96, CHARLOTTE 48

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Madison Hayes and Jada Boyd each scored 15 points as North Carolina State routed Charlotte.

Hayes’ scoring total was a career-high and the junior guard reached it by making six of her seven shots, including three 3-pointers. She and Boyd also each had six rebounds for the Wolfpack (4-0).

Jakia Brown-Turner scored 13 points, Diamond Johnson had 11, and River Baldwin added 10 for the Wolfpack (4-0).

Dazia Lawrence led Charlotte (2-1) with 18 points, while Jada McMillian had 15 points and six rebounds.

No. 13 NORTH CAROLINA 93, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 25

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Destiny Adams had 23 points and eight rebounds, Alyssa Ustby added 14 points and 10 rebounds and North Carolina eased by South Carolina State.

North Carolina outscored South Carolina State 32-1 in the first quarter and 26-2 in the third. The one-point quarter set a program record for fewest points allowed by the Tar Heels.

North Carolina closed the first quarter on a 26-0 run as South Carolina State missed 10 shots and turned it over seven times. The Tar Heels led 48-15 at the break and it was 74-17 after three.

Kennedy Todd-Williams and Teonni Key each scored 13 points and Anya Poole added 11 for North Carolina (3-0), which beat South Carolina State 98-28 in the last meeting on Dec. 3, 2020.

No. 15 LSU 101, HOUSTON CHRISTIAN 47

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Angel Reese had 29 points and 15 rebounds and LSU scored 100-plus points for the fourth straight game, beating Houston Christian.

LSU (4-0) set a program record for the most consecutive games eclipsing the century mark with four, breaking the previous record set in the 1995 season. The Tigers entered with 343 total points, the most through the first three games by any women’s basketball team in the past 20 years, according to an LSU release.

It was the first time this season LSU hasn’t had a victory margin of over 70 points.

Julija Vujakovic led Houston Christian (1-2) with 18 points and four 3-pointers.

No. 19 MARYLAND 70, DAVIDSON 52

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Diamond Miller scored 19 points with six assists and four steals, Abby Meyers added 14 points and Maryland beat Davidson.

Maryland’s defense held Davidson to 38.2% shooting and forced 30 turnovers it used to score 16 points. Shyanne Sellers had five of the Terrapins 18 steals to go with her 11 points.

Faith Masonius added 12 points and Brinae Alexander grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds for Maryland (3-1). Meyers, a transfer from Princeton, crossed the 1,000-point threshold for her career.

Elle Sutphin had 12 points and eight rebounds for Davidson (1-2), which also lost to Duke 60-37 on Saturday.

No. 23 MICHIGAN 99, WESTERN MICHIGAN 67

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Laila Phelia and Emily Kiser scored 25 points each and Michigan cruised to a win over Western Michigan, the 20th straight home win for the Wolverines.

Phelia set a career high on 11-of-15 shooting, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Kiser matched her career high on 11-of-18 shooting with 14 rebounds and a career-high eight assists.

The Wolverines (3-0) closed the first half with a 10-0 run, the first eight by Phelia, to lead 50-34.

Lauren Ross scored 27 points and Maggie Stutelberg, a redshirt freshman who scored seven points in her first two games, added 20 for Western Michigan (0-3).

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25