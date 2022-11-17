North Korea fires missile towards East Sea — report

North Korea has fired an "unspecified ballistic missile" towards the Sea of Japan according to Yonhap News Agency, citing the military.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) say the launch was made on Thursday but provided no further information.

Earlier on Thursday, North Korea warned of "fiercer military responses" to the US enhancing its security presence in the region, and said Washington is taking a "gamble it will regret."

North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son Hue said that the recent US, South Korea and Japan summit accord would make tensions on the Korean Peninsula "more unpredictable."

Just over a week ago the JCS reported Pyongyang had launched a ballistic missile, soon after Japanese authorities also noted a suspected ballistic missile launch.

Prior to that, North Korea had fired dozens of missiles it said was in response to a major combined aerial military exercise conducted by the United States and South Korea.

kb/aw (AP, Reuters)