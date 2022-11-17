Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan tracks 14 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country

Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor PLA aircraft and vessels

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/17 10:54
Chinese J-10 fighter plane. (MND photo)

Chinese J-10 fighter plane. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 14 Chinese military aircraft and 3 naval vessels around Taiwan between 6 a.m. on Wednesday (Nov. 16) to 6 a.m. on Thursday (Nov. 17).

Of the 14 People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, six were tracked in the southwest corner of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), including four Chengdu J-10 fighter jets, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, and one Harbin BZK-005 reconnaissance drone, according to the MND. No PLA aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line during this time.

In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, naval ships, and used land-based missile systems to monitor the PLA aircraft and vessels.

So far this month, Beijing has sent 324 military aircraft and 53 naval ships around Taiwan. Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
Taiwan tracks 14 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around countryFlight paths of six out of 14 Chinese aircraft. (MND image)
Taiwan MND
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan Strait median line

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan tracks 6 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 6 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country
2022/11/15 09:02
Taiwan tracks 5 Chinese military planes, 3 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 5 Chinese military planes, 3 naval ships around country
2022/11/14 10:29
Taiwan tracks 36 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 36 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country
2022/11/13 12:28
Taiwan tracks 14 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around nation
Taiwan tracks 14 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around nation
2022/11/12 10:07
Taiwan tracks 26 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 26 Chinese military aircraft, 4 naval ships around country
2022/11/11 11:19