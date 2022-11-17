Short film contest winner pays tribute to Taiwanese female fighter pilots

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A video celebrating female fighter pilots in Taiwan has won the annual short film competition, Trending Taiwan (全民潮臺灣), organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

Titled “Staunch Wings,” the two-minute film documents the training of female military aviators, a nod to the role women play in Taiwan’s defense as the country faces increased threats from China.

Other winning works explored themes that reflect the diverse cultures of Taiwan, including one paying homage to a waning fishing tradition and the other comparing temple fairs to dance balls. Also recognized was a film that introduced Taiwan’s sweet potato farming, while another focused on raising sustainability awareness.

Now in its eighth year, Trending Taiwan is intended to promote the country through digital technology. It offers an opportunity for creators to tell the stories of the country to a wider international audience.

The contest saw a record number of submissions this year with 312 entries. The total cash prize at a combined NT$1.25 million (US$40,130) was also the highest to date, according to MOFA.

The 14 winning works will be released on the YouTube channel Trending Taiwan with subtitles in multiple languages.