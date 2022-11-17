Hikim's 18 lead UMass-Lowell over Sacred Heart 90-81

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Ayinde Hikim had 18 points in UMass-Lowell's 90-81 win against Sacred Heart on Wednesday night.

Hikim had eight rebounds and 11 assists for the River Hawks (3-1). Abdoul Karim Coulibaly scored 16 points while shooting 8 of 9 from the field, and added five rebounds. Allin Blunt shot 5 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 15 points.

Bryce Johnson led the Pioneers (2-2) in scoring, finishing with 24 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. Sacred Heart also got 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals from Nico Galette. In addition, Raheem Solomon had 14 points and three steals.

