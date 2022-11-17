Kansas woman's body found in shipping container in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The body of a dead Kansas woman, aged 41, was found in an empty shipping container at wharf No. 32 in Taichung Port on Wednesday (Nov. 16), according to police.

The container left Los Angeles in late October and was unloaded at 2 p.m. on Wednesday in Taichung. The woman was found inside the container with her belongings, including a wallet and a black-red handbag.

No injuries were found in an initial post-mortem examination, ETtoday reported. The woman appeared to have been dead for a while, according to the initial police investigation.

Police were able to identify the woman through her belongings and by matching her name and photo from a social media account.

A formal forensic examination is set to be carried out in Taichung on Thursday (Nov. 17). The American Institute of Taiwan, the de-facto U.S. embassy, has been notified of the incident.