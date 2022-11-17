Cavs forward Windler out up to 6 weeks with ankle injury

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Dylan Windler could miss six more weeks with a right ankle injury, yet another medical setback for the former first-round pick whose NBA career has been slowed by numerous injuries.

The Cavs said Windler, who has missed 12 games this season, recently received a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection and will need at least one month to recover. He's been put in a stabilizing cast to help his rehab.

The 26-year-old Windler had been hoping for better health in his third season with Cleveland, which selected him with the No. 26 overall pick in 2019.

The former Belmont standout missed his entire rookie year with a stress fracture in his knee that required surgery. When he made his pro debut in 2020, Windler played just nine minutes in the opener before falling awkwardly and breaking his wrist.

He came back later that season only to suffer a knee injury. Windler played a career-high 50 games last season and appeared ready to finally be a full-time contributor before injuring his ankle in early October.

Windler has played in just 81 career games, averaging 3.3 points and 12 minutes.

