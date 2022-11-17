Man sentenced to life in slaying of Oklahoma pastor

ADA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to fatally shooting a pastor at the request of the pastor’s wife.

Kahlil Square pleaded guilty in September to first-degree murder in the 2021 shooting death of David Evans in Ada while Evans slept.

After he was sentenced Tuesday the 27-year-old Square said he wants Evans' family to know he is sorry for his actions.

"If you can’t forgive me today, I hope someday you will,” Evans said.

Defense attorney Tony Coleman asked for a 25-year sentence, saying Square was under the “sinister and manipulative” influence of Evans wife, Kristie Evans.

Assistant District Attorney Tara Portillo agreed that Kristie Evans was the catalyst for the slaying, but that Square is responsible for his own actions.

“Ultimately, he still walked into the home of a man who had done him no wrong while that man was sleeping and put a bullet in his head,” Portillo said.

Kristie Evans, pleaded guilty to murder in April saying she asked Square to kill her husband because of years of domestic abuse. She said he forced her to have sex with other men while he watched or joined.

Kristie Evans was sentenced to life in prison in August.