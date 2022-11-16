Alexa
NFL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/11/16 23:00
All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Miami 7 3 0 .700 252 241
Buffalo 6 3 0 .667 250 151
N.Y. Jets 6 3 0 .667 196 176
New England 5 4 0 .556 203 166
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 6 3 0 .667 166 168
Indianapolis 4 5 1 .450 157 203
Jacksonville 3 7 0 .300 216 205
Houston 1 7 1 .167 149 207
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 235 196
Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 228 185
Cleveland 3 6 0 .333 217 238
Pittsburgh 3 6 0 .333 140 207
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 7 2 0 .778 270 206
L.A. Chargers 5 4 0 .556 200 228
Denver 3 6 0 .333 131 149
Las Vegas 2 7 0 .222 203 226
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 8 1 0 .889 246 167
N.Y. Giants 7 2 0 .778 187 173
Dallas 6 3 0 .667 211 164
Washington 5 5 0 .500 191 213
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 5 5 0 .500 183 180
Atlanta 4 6 0 .400 232 250
Carolina 3 7 0 .300 204 243
New Orleans 3 7 0 .300 222 247
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 8 1 0 .889 226 191
Green Bay 4 6 0 .400 185 216
Detroit 3 6 0 .333 219 264
Chicago 3 7 0 .300 217 247
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 6 4 0 .600 257 241
San Francisco 5 4 0 .556 198 163
Arizona 4 6 0 .400 230 258
L.A. Rams 3 6 0 .333 148 200

___

Thursday's Games

Tennessee at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Carolina at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Houston, 1 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Jacksonville, Miami, Seattle, Tampa Bay

Monday's Games

San Francisco vs Arizona at Mexico City, MEX, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 24

Buffalo at Detroit, 12:30 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:30 p.m.

New England at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 27

Atlanta at Washington, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Denver at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Houston at Miami, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 28

Pittsburgh at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m.