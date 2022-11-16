Virginia cancels game vs. Coastal Carolina after shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia has canceled a home football game against No. 23 Coastal Carolina scheduled for Saturday following a shooting on campus that left three players dead and another wounded.

The school made the announcement Wednesday and said it has not determined if the Cavaliers will play their traditional final regular-season game at Virginia Tech on Nov. 26.

A former player, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., is accused of opening fire Sunday night on a bus returning from a field trip, killing Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry.

Mike Hollins, who was wounded, has undergone two surgeries since, his mother said. After the latest surgery, he was removed from a ventilator and was able to receive visits from family and friends in his hospital room, said Joe Gipson, a family spokesman and chief operating officer of a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, law firm where Hollins’ mother, Brenda Hollins, works.

“He’s aware, active — all the positive things,” Gipson said.

A fifth student who was not a member of the football team also was wounded in the shooting.

