NHL Conference Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|16
|14
|2
|0
|28
|65
|35
|New Jersey
|16
|13
|3
|0
|26
|60
|39
|N.Y. Islanders
|17
|11
|6
|0
|22
|57
|43
|Carolina
|16
|10
|5
|1
|21
|50
|43
|Toronto
|17
|9
|5
|3
|21
|50
|46
|Florida
|16
|9
|6
|1
|19
|53
|48
|Tampa Bay
|16
|9
|6
|1
|19
|54
|53
|N.Y. Rangers
|17
|8
|6
|3
|19
|52
|48
|Detroit
|16
|7
|5
|4
|18
|46
|53
|Philadelphia
|16
|7
|6
|3
|17
|41
|48
|Montreal
|16
|8
|7
|1
|17
|48
|53
|Washington
|18
|7
|9
|2
|16
|51
|58
|Pittsburgh
|16
|6
|7
|3
|15
|56
|57
|Buffalo
|16
|7
|9
|0
|14
|59
|57
|Ottawa
|15
|5
|9
|1
|11
|51
|53
|Columbus
|15
|5
|9
|1
|11
|43
|65
|Vegas
|17
|13
|4
|0
|26
|61
|42
|Los Angeles
|18
|10
|7
|1
|21
|61
|63
|Dallas
|16
|9
|5
|2
|20
|60
|43
|Winnipeg
|14
|9
|4
|1
|19
|43
|33
|Seattle
|16
|8
|5
|3
|19
|52
|45
|Edmonton
|16
|9
|7
|0
|18
|59
|58
|Colorado
|14
|8
|5
|1
|17
|51
|38
|Calgary
|15
|7
|6
|2
|16
|47
|50
|Minnesota
|16
|7
|7
|2
|16
|43
|47
|Chicago
|15
|6
|6
|3
|15
|38
|46
|Nashville
|16
|7
|8
|1
|15
|42
|52
|San Jose
|18
|6
|9
|3
|15
|52
|62
|Arizona
|15
|6
|8
|1
|13
|40
|54
|Vancouver
|17
|5
|9
|3
|13
|58
|70
|St. Louis
|14
|6
|8
|0
|12
|34
|50
|Anaheim
|16
|5
|10
|1
|11
|45
|70
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Toronto 5, Pittsburgh 2
Vancouver 5, Buffalo 4
Florida 5, Washington 2
New Jersey 5, Montreal 1
Tampa Bay 5, Dallas 4, OT
Columbus 5, Philadelphia 4, OT
Nashville 2, Minnesota 1
San Jose 5, Vegas 2
Anaheim 3, Detroit 2, OT
Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Calgary at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Detroit at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
Calgary at Florida, 4 p.m.
Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.