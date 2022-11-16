All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 16 14 2 0 28 65 35 Toronto 17 9 5 3 21 50 46 Florida 16 9 6 1 19 53 48 Tampa Bay 16 9 6 1 19 54 53 Detroit 16 7 5 4 18 46 53 Montreal 16 8 7 1 17 48 53 Buffalo 16 7 9 0 14 59 57 Ottawa 15 5 9 1 11 51 53

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA New Jersey 16 13 3 0 26 60 39 N.Y. Islanders 17 11 6 0 22 57 43 Carolina 16 10 5 1 21 50 43 N.Y. Rangers 17 8 6 3 19 52 48 Philadelphia 16 7 6 3 17 41 48 Washington 18 7 9 2 16 51 58 Pittsburgh 16 6 7 3 15 56 57 Columbus 15 5 9 1 11 43 65

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 16 9 5 2 20 60 43 Winnipeg 14 9 4 1 19 43 33 Colorado 14 8 5 1 17 51 38 Minnesota 16 7 7 2 16 43 47 Chicago 15 6 6 3 15 38 46 Nashville 16 7 8 1 15 42 52 Arizona 15 6 8 1 13 40 54 St. Louis 14 6 8 0 12 34 50

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 17 13 4 0 26 61 42 Los Angeles 18 10 7 1 21 61 63 Seattle 16 8 5 3 19 52 45 Edmonton 16 9 7 0 18 59 58 Calgary 15 7 6 2 16 47 50 San Jose 18 6 9 3 15 52 62 Vancouver 17 5 9 3 13 58 70 Anaheim 16 5 10 1 11 45 70

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

Toronto 5, Pittsburgh 2

Vancouver 5, Buffalo 4

Florida 5, Washington 2

New Jersey 5, Montreal 1

Tampa Bay 5, Dallas 4, OT

Columbus 5, Philadelphia 4, OT

Nashville 2, Minnesota 1

San Jose 5, Vegas 2

Anaheim 3, Detroit 2, OT

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Calgary at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Detroit at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Calgary at Florida, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.