Gaelic sports venues on list for UK-Ireland Euro 2028 bid

LONDON (AP) — A Gaelic sports venue in Northern Ireland has been included on a shortlist of 14 stadia selected by the United Kingdom and Ireland’s bid team to host matches at the European Championship in 2028.

Casement Park is located in the Northern Ireland capital of Belfast and is in the process of being redeveloped to become a 34,500-capacity ground.

It takes its place alongside nine English stadia, the Principality Stadium in Wales, Hampden Park in Scotland and two venues in the Irish capital of Dublin — Croke Park and Lansdowne Road.

Croke Park also is a Gaelic sports ground that has hosted rugby and soccer internationals in the last 15 years.

Among the stadia in England is Everton’s proposed new ground at Bramley-Moore Dock, which the team is expected to move into for the 2024-25 season when it leaves Goodison Park.

Anfield and Emirates Stadium, the home grounds of Liverpool and Arsenal, respectively, didn’t make the shortlist.

The United Kingdom and Ireland faces competition from Turkey to host Euro 2028. UEFA’s executive committee is set to make a decision in September next year.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports