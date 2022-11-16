Smartwatch Market Analysis, Technology Progress, Revenue Forecast to 2022-2030

The global smartwatch market size was estimated at ~US$ 20.5 billion in 2019. The global smartwatch market is forecast to reach US$ 138 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

Factors Influencing

The growing awareness regarding personal health and fitness forecasts to drive the global market for smartwatches during the forecast period.

Increasing product launches and advancements in the smartwatch industry are other factors expected to fuel the market growth. Companies have been introducing advanced systems that will help users lock and unlock the vehicle using the smartwatch.

The rising adoption of smartwatches is likely to fuel the growth of the market. Smartwatches and mobile devices have been extending the applicants of the devices. Now users can link smartwatches with smartphones and other devices to perform operations. Sony recently introduced Yahoo, Instagram, and other smart extensions for its smartwatches. Apart from that, Motorola has launched the Moto 360 that can perform operations by connecting to smartphones and tablets. Through this innovation, mobile notifications, messages, and emails would pop up on the smartwatch screen. Apart from that, various benefits associated with the usage of smartwatches would enhance their adoption in the upcoming years. Smartwatches can easily perform several tasks at once. Moreover, the personal assistance feature of the device simplifies the regular activities by analyzing the data and assisting the users to become more efficient and productive.

On the contrary, the shorter battery life of smartwatches is forecasted to decelerate the growth of the global smartwatch market.

Geographic Analysis

Regionally, the global smartwatch market may witness favorable growth in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. Rapidly growing technological advancements and rising demand for smart wearable devices are forecast to boost the region’s contribution.

Apart from that, North America is expected to hold dominance in the global smartwatch market during the forecast period. It is due to the rapidly fueling adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) devices and advancements in technology. Apart from that, the presence of prominent players, such as Gramin, Apple, Fitbit Versa, and Fossil Group, would boost the contribution of the region during the analysis period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Wearable technology market

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the overall supply chain of the global smartwatch market. The trade activities highly declined, which negatively affected revenue generation. Apart from that, the market is expected to recover at the same pace during the forecast period as companies would launch innovative products that were postponed during the pandemic period.

Competitors in the market

Alphabet Inc.

Fitbit Inc.

Lenovo Group Limited

Sony Corporation

Garmin Ltd.

LG Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

TomTom International BV

Apple Inc.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Type:

Wearable Smart Textiles

Wearable Products and Devices (Non-Textiles)

By Product:

Wristwear

Headwear

Footwear

Fashion & Jewelry

Bodywear

Other Wearable Technology

By Application:

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Enterprise and Industrial Applications

Other Applications

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.

