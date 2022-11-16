Smart Home Market to Witness Stunning Growth during the Forecast Period 2022-2030

The global smart home market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.

The advent of smart Home technologies has helped people live a convenient, comfortable, entertaining, sustainable, and secure life. The growing adoption of these technologies by middle-income household forecasts boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, IoT (Internet Of Things) advancements would create ample opportunities for businesses thriving in the market. The applications of IoT in smart home technology are likely to boost the growth of the market. Smart appliances, including washers, refrigerators, and dryers, have several automated benefits to ease out the work of consumers. Moreover, the introduction of smart thermostats, smart lightings, and the security and safety systems such as sensors, cameras, monitors, and the alarm would boost the demand for technologies during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the global smart home market is expected to gain traction due to the rapidly increasing demand for convenient, secure, and safer households. The technology helps manage the entire set of devices from one place. Such innovation would accelerate the growth of the market during the analysis period.

The beneficial properties of the smart home devices help homemakers in upgrading their lifestyle technology. These features are anticipated to amplify the demand for the device in urban areas.

On the contrary, the growth of the global smart home market is forecast to slow down due to security and privacy-related concerns.

North America has been a leading contributor to the growth of the global smart home market. The region is forecast to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the authorities have been focusing on lessening the use of carbon emission-oriented solutions. Apart from that, the rapid implementation of IoT to reduce the use of fossil fuels would fuel the growth of the global smart home market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to present a significant contribution to the global smart home market during the forecast period. India is continuously working on technology development that would make daily chores easier and convenient. Apart from that, the Indian government has taken various initiatives to promote the use of technology that would ensure a secure, convenient, and pollution-free environment.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The sudden spread of the COVID-19 infection across the globe has impacted the leading economies. The pandemic has also affected trade activities as most of the population eliminated the use of needless things. Thus, the declining interest of consumers during the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the growth of the market.

Moreover, the sudden onset of the pandemic affected the overall manufacturing activities. It also created production delays, owing to the lockdown and travel restrictions in the market.

Competition In The Market

Honeywell International Inc. (United States)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Schneider Electric SE (Europe)

Johnson Controls Inc. (Europe)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Legrand (Europe)

ABB Ltd. (Europe)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (United States)

Crestron Electronics, Inc. (United States)

United Technologies Corporation (United States)

Ingersoll Rand PLC (Europe)

Nest Labs In (United States)

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

By Product

Lighting control system

Home entertainment system

Smart home healthcare

Smart home appliance

HVAC control

Security & access control

By Technology

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

RFID

GSM/GPRS

Others.

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

