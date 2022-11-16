Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Scope and overview, Estimates & Forecast, By Application, segments 2030

The global geospatial imagery analytics market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.8% during the forecast period from 2022-2030.
Geospatial technologies are built on advanced systems like GIS (geographical information systems), GPS (global positioning systems), and RS (remote sensing) to offer a convenient way to produce and use maps.
Today various organizations use geospatial technology to convert traditionally produced maps and records into powerful digital databases.
The growth of the global geospatial imagery analytics market is attributed to several key factors, including the growing adoption of video-based imagery, technological advancements, and the rising rate of nano and small satellites. The latest advancements such as big data and artificial intelligence have helped various businesses to efficiently analyze the data. Thus, prominent businesses are continuously launching innovations that will deliver important insights in a short time.
Furthermore, governmental bodies are focusing on figuring out convenient ways to control disaster management. Thus, the solutions helped them to gather data through GIS. As a result, this factor will boost the growth of the global geospatial imagery analytics market.
However, growing government compliance is restraining the growth of global geospatial data. The government of various countries has regulated stringent restrictions to avoid security issues and data breaching activities.
Geographic Overview
Asia-Pacific region would record rapid growth in the global geospatial imagery analytics market during the analysis period. The region witnesses a growing number of internet users and industries. Thus, it will increase the adoption of geospatial imagery analytics solutions.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The emergence of the COVID-19 infection strengthened the revenue generation of the global geospatial imagery analytics market. The market witnessed a sudden increase in the adoption of GIS services by businesses. Though various industries witnessed the negative effect of the outbreak, the geospatial imagery analytics market significantly grew, owing to the integration of tools such as big data and AI in the geospatial imagery analytics solutions growth.
Competitors in The Market
- Google (United States)
- Trimble (United States)
- Maxar Technologies (United States)
- Harris Corporation (United States)
- RMSI (India)
- Hexagon (Europe)
- TomTom (Europe)
- UrtheCast (Canada)
- Microsoft (United States)
- Oracle (United States)
- Alteryx (United States)
- Esri (United States)
- Orbital Insight (United States)
- Planet Labs (United States)
- GeoSpoc (India)
- Sparkgeo (Canada)
- Geocento (Oxfordshire)
- Mapidea (Europe),
- Geospin (Germany),
- ZillionInfo (United States)
- Other prominent players
Market Segmentation
Based on type
- Imagery analytics
- Video analytics
- Based on applications, the geospatial imagery analytics market has the following segments:
- Disaster management
- Construction and development
- Exhibition and live entertainment
- Energy and resource management
- Surveillance and monitoring
- Conservation and research
- Others (population forecasting and management, weather monitoring, and climate change modeling)
Based on collection medium
- Geographic Information System (GIS)
- Satellites
- Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)
- Others (helicopter, aircraft, helikites, kites, balloons, and airships)
Based on industry verticals
- Defense and security
- Government
- Environmental monitoring
- Energy, utility, and natural resources
- Engineering and construction
- Mining and manufacturing
- Insurance
- Agriculture
- Healthcare and life sciences
- Others (education, forensic, space, and oceanographic exploration)
Based on deployment modes
- Cloud
- On-premises
Based on organization size
- Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
- Large Enterprises
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
