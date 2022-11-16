Call Center AI Market Geographical Segmentation By Forecast Revenue 2022-2030

The global call center AI market was calculated at US$ 797 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 9289 million by 2030. The market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Geographically, North America would contribute to the global call center AI market by holding the maximum share during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is attributed to the presence of prominent players in the region, growing investments and advancements, and increasing adoption of AI in call centers. Apart from that, rising demand for automated work operations in call centers would further enhance the growth of the global call center AI market during the forecast period. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing IT investments in developing countries and the growing presence of call centers in the region.

Various call centers had to shut their activities for a short period of time. However, as the companies shifted to work from home mode, the adoption of technology increased with the innovation.

Organizations have taken the initiative to make chatbot innovations more customer-centric, and operators have shifted their focus to COVID-19.

Google announced the expansion of its Google Cloud rapid reaction virtual agent. During a pandemic, this rapid reaction virtual agent allows users to call and execute a customized contact community AI virtual specialist to respond to client queries that may arise due to a congested network on a visit, voice, and social channels.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC

International Business Machines Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Cogito Corporation

SmartAction LLC

Five9 Inc.

Avaya Inc.

NICE inContact

Talkdesk Inc.

Zendesk Inc.

Nuance Communications Inc.

Haptik Inc.

SAP SE.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Computer Platform

By Deployment

On-premises

Cloud

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Retail and eCommerce

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Media & Entertainment

Education

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

