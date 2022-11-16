Enterprise Quantum Computing Market Dynamics with Top Players, Gross Margin, Regional Demand, Plans and Demand Status Forecast to 2030

The global enterprise quantum computing market revenue was US$ 1,777.95 million in 2021. The global enterprise quantum computing market revenue is forecast to reach US$ 18,356.45 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.
Quantum computers use technology based on quantum phenomena and are fundamentally different from conventional computers. In contrast to classical computers, it processes data using quantum bits (qubits).
Factors Influencing Market Growth
- Due to its ability to perform complex calculations better than classical computers, quantum computing is majorly fueling the growth of the global enterprise quantum computing market.
- A growing need for secure platforms and an increase in quantum computing simulations and modeling are forecast to fuel the growth of the global enterprise quantum computing market.
- During the forecast period, operational challenges and error correction issues related to quantum computing may impact the global market growth.
- Quantum computing on-premises and technological advancements in quantum computing are forecast to provide opportunities for the global enterprise quantum computing market growth in the near future.
- Increasing investment in quantum computing, an increase in high-performance computing demand, and the growth of medical research and financial markets are forecast to drive the global enterprise quantum computing market growth.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
Covid-19 has devastated many industries but had a significant impact on the enterprise quantum computing market. Quantum computing helps various sectors in the pandemic phase like healthcare, research, and development by enabling remote working and various research projects such as drug development.
Regional Insights
The Asia Pacific is forecast to grow at the highest CAGR in the global enterprise quantum computing market during the forecast period. Health and pharmaceuticals, banking and finance, and chemicals are among the leading industries in the Asia Pacific. All of these industries need to resolve difficulties related to optimization, simulation, and machine learning. Large and medium enterprises are growing in the Asia Pacific region due to the rapid expansion of emerging economies and the rising use of advanced technologies in the manufacturing sector. As a result, the Asia Pacific region is seeing an increase in demand for enterprise quantum computing.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies profiled in the global enterprise quantum computing market are:
- Alibaba Group
- D-Wave Systems Incorporated
- Google LLC
- Huawei Technologies Co., Limited
- International Business Management Corporation (IBM)
- ID Quantique
- Intel Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Rigetti & Co, Incorporated
- Toshiba Corporation
- Xanadu Quantum Technologies
- Zapata Computing, Incorporated
- Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global enterprise quantum computing market segmentation focuses on Component, Deployment Mode, Technology, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.
Segmentation based on Component
- Hardware
- Quantum Processing Units (QPU)
- Dilution refrigerator
- I/O subsystem
- Software
- Services
- Consulting services
- Training & education
- Support & maintenance
- Others
Segmentation based on Deployment Mode
- On-premise
- Cloud
Segmentation based on Technology
- Quantum annealing
- Superconducting
- Trapped ion
- Quantum dot
- Others
Segmentation based on Application
- Machine Learning/Deep Learning/AI
- Optimization
- Simulation & data modeling
- Cyber Security
- Others
Segmentation based on Industry Vertical
- Healthcare & Life sciences
- IT & Telecom
- Manufacturing
- BFSI
- Energy & utilities
- Aerospace & Defense
- Others
Segmentation based on Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
What is the goal of the report?
-The market report presents the estimated size of the ICT market at the end of the forecast -period.
-The report also examines historical and current market sizes.
-During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.
-The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.
-The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.
