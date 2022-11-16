Alexa
By Associated Press
2022/11/16 20:54
BC-SOC--World Cup Scoring Leaders

Scoring leaders at each World Cup

Year Player G
1930 Guillermo Stabile, Argentina 8
1934 Oldrich Nejedly, Czechoslovia 5
1938 Leonidas, Brazil 7
1950 Ademir, Brazil 9
1954 Sandor Kocsis, Hungary 11
1958 Just Fontaine, France 13
1962 Garrincha, Brazil 4
1962 Valentin Ivanov, Soviet Union 4
1962 Leonel Sanchez, Chile 4
1962 Vava, Brazil 4
1962 Florian Albert, Hungary 4
1962 Drazan Jerkovic, Yugoslavia 4
1966 Eusebio, Portugal 9
1970 Gerd Mueller, West Germany 10
1974 Grzegorz Lato, Poland 7
1978 Mario Kempes, Argentina 6
1982 Paolo Rossi, Italy 6
1986 Gary Lineker, England 6
1990 Salvatore Schillaci, Italy 6
1994 Hristo Stoichkov, Bulgaria 6
1994 Oleg Salenko, Russia 6
1998 Davor Suker, Croatia 6
2002 Ronaldo, Brazil 8
2006 Miroslav Klose, Germany 5
2010 David Villa, Spain 5
2010 Thomas Mueller, Germany 5
2010 Wesley Sneijder, Netherlands 5
2010 Diego Forlan, Uruguay 5
2014 James Rodriguez, Colombia 6
2018 Harry Kane, England 6