Sir Nick Faldo: Silk Path Dong Trieu has the potential to become the best golf course in Vietnam

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 16 November 2022 - On November 8, world golf legend Sir Nick Faldo and the Faldo Design team spent a day at the Silk Path Dong Trieu golf course site.



A construction review is carried out at the project site by Sir Nick Faldo and the Faldo Design team.

During the visit to the site, Sir Nick Faldo personally reviewed and evaluated each hole under construction and made adjustments on details of his design work to produce a final golf course that is not only visually stunning but also loaded with challenges for golfers of all abilities.



At an intimate gathering later that day in Hanoi between Sir Nick Faldo and Silk Path's senior management and project team, he declared: "I really enjoyed my first site visit to Dong Trieu and am very happy with the golf course progress. We have many great golf holes with interesting features including rock, elevation changes, pine trees, streams, lakes and mountain views. Silk Path Dong Trieu has the potential to become the best golf course in Vietnam and I look forward to seeing the construction progress on my next design visit in 2023."



Sir Nick Faldo and project team reviews the par-4 18th hole at Dong Trieu site.

In addition to being funded and developed by Silk Path Group, a company with extensive knowledge of the luxury resort and five-star hotel industries, the Dong Trieu golf course project also receives advice and oversight from Everygolf Vietnam Joint Stock Company.



With a development area of more than 130 hectares and an investment of more than USD60 million, the project satisfies all requirements for holding future international golf tournaments.



Bui To Minh, Chairman of Silk Path Group, spoke at the event

"This is a crucial project for the company in 2022 because it will help to further the promotion of the Silk Path brand and draw in a variety of tourists, including those from markets like South Korea, Australia, USA, and Europe, in addition to domestic tourists," said Mr. Bui To Minh.



The project's elements are, specifically, Sir Nick Faldo Signature courses of 18 holes championship length and one 9-hole course of shorter holes integrated with a golf instruction academy. Accommodation and top-notch entertainment amenities, and 5-star-quality services are also included in the Silk Path branded resort environment.



Nguyen The Dai, Deputy General Director of Silk Path Golf cum Chairman of Everygolf Vietnam meets with Sir Nick Faldo and Faldo Design team.

Along with emphasising the design sector, Silk Path Group has been making significant investments in the development of human resources with a team of domestic and international professionals, combining modern equipment to bring professional and top-notch golf course products and services to Vietnam and the region.



Silk Path Dong Trieu project, which is scheduled to be finished at the start of Quarter 4 in 2023, aims to redefine the golf experience for golf enthusiasts around the world while also becoming a benchmark for high-end golf courses in Vietnam.



*About world golf legend Sir Nick Faldo:



Sir Nick Faldo won 6 majors (3 Masters & 3 Open Championships), 41 tournaments worldwide and was ranked #1 in the world for a total of 97 weeks. Sir Nick was knighted by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2009 for his distinguished career and contributions to golf. He currently owns and heads up Faldo Design, one of the world's leading golf course design companies which have designed highly acclaimed golf courses throughout the world.



Hashtag: #Everygolf

