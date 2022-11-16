Kopi Luwak Coffee Market to Reach to US$ 11.3 Billion by 2030

The Kopi Luwak Coffee Market was valued at USD 7.5 billion in 2022, with a CAGR of 5.25% expected to reach USD 11.3 billion by 2030.

The huge demand and high prices of the kopi luwak drive the search for a way to produce exotic beverages without exploiting the civets. Various companies are innovating and trying to produce kopi luwak with the help of bioreactors or human probiotic strains. In China, ICS Biological Technology firm is fermenting coffee beans with human probiotic strain to increase the nutritional value of kopi luwak coffee. The process reduces the amount of caffeine in the coffee beans, allowing caffeine-sensitive individuals to enjoy the beverage. Thus, the adoption of sustainable methods for producing kopi luwak coffee fosters market growth.

Key Highlights

• The global kopi luwak coffee market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.25% due to rising civet coffee tourism and increased awareness about its nutritional benefits.

• The online retail sales segment accounts for approximately 56% of the kopi luwak coffee market.

• The Asia-Pacific region dominates the kopi luwak market, owing to extensive coffee cultivation and the presence of Asian palm civet cats. Among the region’s producers, Indonesia is the world’s largest producer of kopi luwak coffee, presenting ample growth opportunities.

• Because of their easy availability and large production in South America and Indonesia, the arabica and robusta segments are expected to grow at a faster rate.

Major Players in the Kopi Luwak Coffee market are:

Coffee Bean Shop Ltd.

Lavanta Coffee

Mandailing Estate

RumaCoffee

Kaya Kopi

Kopi Luwak Direct

Vinacafe

Bantai Civet Coffee

Wild Gayo Luwak

Key Findings of the Report:

1. The global Kopi Luwak Coffee market forecast is studied from 2022 to 2030.

2. The research study includes a thorough analysis of the current research and developments in the market globally.

3. The report presents a market definition along with a list of leading players and analyses their strategies to determine the market’s competitive outlook.

4. The report also studies the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the global Kopi Luwak Coffee market.

5. The study provides historical data and forecasts revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to five main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

6. The market for Kopi Luwak Coffee is partially consolidated and competitive in nature, with the presence of leading players.

Kopi Luwak Coffee Market: Segmentation

By Type:

Arabica

Robusta

Liberica

By Application:

Online Sales

Offline Sales

