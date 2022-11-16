Good, stable weather in store for Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The rain will taper off, and the weather will turn stable from Thursday (Nov. 17), the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said on Wednesday.

Bureau forecaster Tseng Chao-cheng (曾昭誠) told CNA that short rain is still expected Thursday in Keelung, the North Coast, while Yilan, the Greater Taipei area, Taoyuan, Hualien, and Taitung are likely to see sporadic rain.

The weather will gradually stabilize and temperatures will rise slightly from Thursday, and the fair conditions are estimated to last through Saturday, the forecaster said.

According to Tseng, the seasonal northeasterly winds will strengthen from Sunday, and chances of rain will increase in the Greater Taipei area and along the eastern half of the country. Affected by clouds and rain, temperatures will dip slightly in northern Taiwan.

From Monday, in addition to the influence of the northeaster, a cloud system hovering over the Philippines and the South China Sea will move northward through Taiwan, increasing chances of rain, Tseng said, adding that short rain is expected in northern Taiwan, along the eastern half of the country, and in mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan. The rest of the country will see cloudy skies.

Higher chances of rain are estimated to last through next Wednesday when temperatures across the country will drop slightly, with lows around 20-21 degrees Celsius and highs around 23-25 degrees, Tseng added.