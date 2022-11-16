Molded Interconnect Devices (MID) Market Size, SWOT Analysis And Growth Strategies By Top Companies 2022-2030

Global Molded Interconnect Devices (MID) Market to reach USD 2480.2 billion by 2025. Global Molded Interconnect Devices (MID) Market valued approximately USD 679.1 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.48% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Market Overview

Recent technological improvements in telecommunication and consumer applications. Increasing use of smartphones and trend of using smart wearable devices are the major factors driving the growth of the Global Molded Interconnect Devices (MID) Market. This device is connected to various internal parts like circuit boards, and cables, improving the circuitry and eliminating need of different combinations of components in the PCB circuits. Molded Interconnect Devices (MID) technology enables diminishment in size of the devices including smartphones and automotive light fixtures, it also reduces assembly time and space-saving circuitry. Unlike traditional PCB circuits, MID facilitate fewer parts requirement for assembly, aiding to the growth of the market.

However, lack of widespread implementation, low awareness, and requirement of expertise for manufacturing, low number of vendors offering MID products are the major restraints to the market. A molded interconnect device (MID) are molded thermoplastic part having integrated electronic circuit traces. High temperature efficient thermoplastics and their structured metallization opens a new dimension of circuit designing to the electronics industry. This technology combines plastic substrate/housing with circuitry into a single part by selective metallization. The advantages of MID includes, design flexibility, high product reliability and reduces the requirement of auxiliary parts, this devices are Eco-friendly and recyclable, environmental benefits of the technology includes elimination of hazardous flame-retardant manufacturing process.

The regional analysis of Global Molded Interconnect Devices (MID) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Process:

> Laser Direct Structuring

> 2-Shot Molding

> Film Techniques

By Product:

> Antennae and Connectivity Modules

> Sensors

> Connectors and Switches

> Lighting

> Others

By Industry:

> Telecommunications

> Consumer Electronics

> Automotive

> Medical

> Industrial

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include –

Molex, LPKF Laser & Electronics, TE Connectivity, HARTING, Arlington Plating Company, Laser Micronics, Teprosa, Axon Cable, S2P, Suzhou Cicor Technology Co. Ltd, JOHNAN, MID Solutions, 2E Mechatronic, Multiple Dimensions, LLC, MacDermid, Inc., RTP Company, YOMURA and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Molded Interconnect Devices (MID) Market in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

> Investors

Request full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=16618

