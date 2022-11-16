Fiber to the X Market Size, Analysis and Forecast Snapshot by End-use Industry 2022 to 2030

Global Fiber to the X Market to reach USD 16.53 billion by 2025. Global Fiber to the X Market valued approximately USD 8.8 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.20 % over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Market Overview

The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing penetration of FIBER TO THE X network architectures in commercial, industrial, and residential verticals. The regional analysis of Global Fiber to the X Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing demand for broadband, especially in APAC countries such as China and India, which account for about one-third of the world’s population, is likely to drive the Fiber to the X market in APAC during 2018-2025. In APAC, the residential vertical is expected to witness strong demand for Fiber to the X owing to the increasing requirement of fiber networks to overcome shortcomings such as narrow bandwidth, data overwhelming, interference, and higher maintenance and operating costs of copper networks. The major factor affecting/hindering the growth of the Fiber to the X market is high installation cost.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Architecture:

> Fiber to the premise/Home/Building

> Fiber to the Node/Curb/Kerb/Closet/Cabinet

> Fiber to the Antenna

By Distribution Network:

> Passive Optical Network

> Active Optical Network

By Product:

> Optical Line Terminal

> Optical Network Terminal/Unit

> Optical Splitter

By Vertical:

> Industrial

> Commercial

> Residential

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include –

Allied Telesis, Commscope, AFL., OFS, Huawei, ZTT, ZTE, Fiber Optic Telecom, Verizon, AT & T

and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

