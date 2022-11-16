Crypto ATM Market Size, Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2030

Global Crypto ATM Market to reach USD 341.6 million by 2025. Global Crypto ATM Market valued approximately USD 5.2 million in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 59.2% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Market Overview

Rising number of investors, growing awareness for the crypto coins among the consumers and increasing installations of crypto ATMs in restaurants, train stations, factories, general stores, and gas stations are the major factors which are driving the growth of the crypto ATM market. However, the huge amount of brokerage or transaction charges, legal expenses, high cost of hardware, location rent and some other factors, resulting in additional expenses are the restrains to the market growth. Crypto ATMs are the easiest ways to buy cryptocurrencies.

These machines are connected to the internet which allows buying cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin, Bitcoin, and others in exchange for cash. Cryptocurrency works as a medium of exchange which is generated and stored electronically in the blockchain using the encryption techniques for verifying the funds’ transfer. Crypto ATMs are of two types, basic ones, allow the users only to purchase Bitcoins, and the two-way machine, allowing the users both to buy and sell cryptocurrencies. In case of two-way ATMs, only the members of a particular ATM manufacturing company can use the ATM. The crypto ATM machines are capable of supporting multiple forms of cryptocurrencies and are able to support any general currencies across the world, therefore these machines have gained popularity over the past few years.

The regional analysis of Global Crypto ATM Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

> One Way

> Two Way

By Hardware:

> Display

> Printer

> QR Scanner

> Others

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include –

General Bytes, Genesis Coin, Lamassu, Bitaccess, Covault, Coinsource, Bitxatm, Coinme, Orderbob, Rusbit, Skyhook, RusBit, BBFPro, BTC facil, Bytefederal, Shitcoins Club and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Crypto ATM Market in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

> Investors

