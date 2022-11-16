Smart Education and Learning Market Analysis Growth And Forecast 2022-2030

Global Smart Education and Learning Market to reach USD 1466.4 billion by 2025. Global Smart Education and Learning Market valued approximately USD 194 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 25.2% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

Market Overview

Increasing number of mobile users and learning applications, attraction towards digital learning are the major factors driving the growth of Global Smart Education and learning Market. Furthermore, collaboration amongst the hardware and software provider and educational material providers, provides the better educational technology aiding to the growth of the market. however, lack of awareness amongst the customers and challenges in technology adoption, limited funding from user segment may hinder the growth of this market. Smart education and learning are technology based learning methods adopting the applications of mobile instruments of the learner. It delivers flexible learning method, which replaces conventional classroom teaching methods. The educational institutes are shifting their interest towards smart education concept by implementing technologies like smart notebooks, whiteboards, and others. The application of Smart Education and Learning involves NGO’s and Associations trainings, Governments employee support, Healthcare, E-Learning, Mobile Learning, Virtual Classroom Webinars, Collaboration-Based Learning, Simulation-Based Learning, Game-Based Learning.

The regional analysis of Global Smart Education and Learning Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

> Hardware

> Software

> Service

> Educational Contents

By Learning Mode:

> Collaborative Learning

> Virtual Instructor-Led Training

> Simulation-Based Learning

> Adaptive Learning

> Social Learning

> Blended Learning

By End-Use:

> Academics

> Corporates

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include –

Adobe Systems Incorporated, Blackboard, Inc., Educomp Solutions Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Mcgraw-Hill Education, Niit Limited, Pearson PLC, Desire2learn Corporation Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sum Total Systems, LLC., Smart Technologies, Inc., Ellucian Company L.P., Tata Interactive Systems, Promethean, Inc., Saba Software, Inc. and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

