Dutch chip machinery maker ASML picks New Taipei for new investment

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Dutch semiconductor machinery maker ASML Holding has chosen New Taipei City as the site for its largest investment in Taiwan to date, reports said Wednesday (Nov. 16).

Work on the plant was scheduled to start next year, though the company did not reveal any further details about the project, the Liberty Times reported. ASML Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer Frederic Schneider-Manoury met with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) at the Presidential Office Wednesday.

ASML already employs 4,500 people at five plants across Taiwan, with its first office in the country dating back to 2003, a Presidential Office news release noted. The country and the Dutch company grew together as supply chains for semiconductors gained in global significance, the statement said.

Tsai said that government policies friendly to the technology sector and to investment by multinational corporations had contributed to ASML’s choice, while government efficiency in setting up a service window to help the Dutch company had also played a part.

While the media described the New Taipei plan as the manufacturer’s largest investment in Taiwan so far, they did not provide figures or the precise location of the project, though the Liberty Times mentioned Linkou as a possibility.