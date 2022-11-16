Taiwan’s Kaohsiung launches YouBike2.0E

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kaohsiung City Transportation Bureau announced on Wednesday (Nov. 16) that 500 e-bikes (YouBike2.0E) will be put into operation in the city’s YouBike public bicycle service system, with the first batch of 150 e-bikes having been put in place at noon today.

In addition to the 500 e-bikes, 540 YouBike 2.0 bicycles will also be added to the system, the bureau said at a press conference Wednesday.

Chang Shu-chuan (張淑娟), head of the city's Transportation Bureau, said that with 1,200 bike rental stations across the city, Kaohsiung YouBike2.0 is used over 1.14 million times a month.

Kaohsiung Deputy Mayor Charles Lin (林欽榮) said that because YouBike2.0E bicycles are electric, they are almost effortless to use. He added that renting and returning the e-bikes is easy as they share the same bike docks as YouBike 2.0’s.

With a full charge, a YouBike2.0E can run 80 kilometers, and it has a display that informs the rider how much electric power is still available.

According to the bureau, YouBike 2.0E costs NT$20 per 30 minutes for the first two hours, and NT$40 per 30 minutes from the third hour. In order to encourage people to use YouBike 2.0E, the city government will pay half the cost for the first 30 minutes, so users will only have to pay NT$10.