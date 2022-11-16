Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Market Size Is Projected To Surpass USD 16.5 billion by 2024 | CAGR 7.3%

Research Viewpoint on Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Market Outlook:

According to a report by Market.us, the post-consumer recycled plastic packaging market is expected to grow from USD 11.1 billion in 2019 to USD 16.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for sustainable packaging and the growing awareness about the environmental benefits of recycling are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

Packaging plays an important role in protecting products from damage and contamination and extending their shelf life. With the increasing global trade, there is a growing demand for packaging materials that can ensure the safe delivery of goods. Recycled plastics offer a cost-effective and eco-friendly solution for packaging applications

Expected Growth: The global Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.75% to reach USD 22,395.31

The report covers types and applications according to countries and key regions The companies most active in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Specific manufacturing

Placon

Heritage Pioneer

Graham Packaging Company

Lacerta Group

MandH Plastics USA

SKS Bottle and Packaging

Genpak

Envision

Phoenix

America’s Plastics Makers

Hoehn Plastics

Redwood Plastics Corp

Market segmentation:

Different types of Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging market.

PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate)

HDPE(High Density Polyethylene)

PP (Polypropylene)

Other

Common uses for Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging Market:

Bottles

Cups

Containers

Bags

Clamshells

Other

The geographic regions in this report are segmented into several key areas for production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share.

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

– Middle East & Africa

The article covers the following points:

1. The Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic Packaging market’s value is analyzed according to the key region

2. To analyze the market for trends, future expansion and their stake in the entire sector.

3. (2015-2020) Historic data analysis and forecast period analysis (2022-2032) are the information covered by reports.

4. The report is full of information on the region, the major players there now and what has changed recently. It’s also about different types of products, applications, and other background information.

